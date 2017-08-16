Ever feel that you are destined to do something better? Maybe you are searching for a more fulfilling life. It’s time to break free and let go of the things holding you back, while embracing your inner potential. Randy Ferguson, the founder of the LCA project, stopped by to share how exactly you can get back to doing things that bring you joy. LCA stands for the Love Courage and Achievement project. Call now to get your free coaching session or free event tickets to one of his events. 303-989-2605.
