Schools making plans for solar eclipse that address safety concerns

DENVER – With the solar eclipse happening on Monday, schools are making plans on how to handle the excitement of the event, and the safety concerns. Of course there are different plans at different schools.

At Newlon Elementary in Denver, every student will be provided eclipse safety glasses. The big kids will watch from the field. The kindies and first graders will watch from a courtyard, that is more of a controlled environment.

“We want them all to see this, because it’s not going to happen again for a long time,” said science teacher Shea Whitham. He says each class will have their own pin hole projector. Students will make observations and drawings.

Of course the concern at all schools is that a child could take off the safety glasses, look at the sun, and damage their eyes. “You can burn your retina, and that is the thing that we definitely don’t want happening,” Whitham said.

Students will have safety lessons, safety glasses and supervision.

Many schools have emailed safety information to parents. Some schools are asking parents to opt in or opt out. Others are not allowing outdoor recess that day.

American Academy looked at the safety concerns and decided to keep kindergarten through third grade inside during the eclipse.

Many metro parents say they will talk to their children about the importance of wearing the glasses, but they are excited for them to experience the eclipse.

“It’s a wonderful experience for them to partake in, and something that they probably won’t be able to do maybe again in their lifetime,” said Sarah Johnson, a Jeffco parent.