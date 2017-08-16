Reward offered in bear death mystery

BEAVER CREEK, Colo.–Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a citation or arrest in connection with the death of a female bear.

Officials say the bear was found dead in a Beaver Creek neighborhood on June 30. A toxicology test found only traces of toxicants in the bear’s system, but not enough to cause death. A physical examination revealed no signs of trauma.

The sow had three cubs with her when she died. Two cubs captured near her appeared healthy at first, but both became sick and lethargic the next day.

Officials say the bellies of both were full of store-bought cherries, an indication someone may have been intentionally feeding them. Wildlife rehabilitators treated both cubs and they survived. A third cub captured days later appeared healthy.

Anyone with information about the bear’s death can call Operation Game Thief anonymously at 877-265-6648 or call the CPW Glenwood Springs office at 970-947-2920.

