Preparing for the Solar Eclipse

When the moon passes between the earth and sun on August 21, 2017, it will be the first time in nearly 40 years that much of America will be able to witness a total solar eclipse, which will occur along a narrow path of totality extending coast-to-coast across the United States.

Dr. Jeffrey Bennett has created Totality by Big Kid Science, a free, educational app to help people plan for the upcoming total solar eclipse. The app shows how much of an eclipse you can see at any location, along with the local times at which the eclipse begins, reaches maximum, and ends on August 21. It also uses GPS to show you what you’ll see at your current location and to tell you the nearest locations at which you can see a total solar eclipse.