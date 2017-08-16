Potentially spoiled chicken recalled in Colorado

Red Bird Farms is recalling chicken sold throughout Colorado because it may be spoiled.

The chicken was sold at King Soopers and City Markets. It has a sell by date of August 20th. The packaging also has a lot number of 720177 or 720199 with an establishment number of P-8139 on the red label.

The problem was discovered after King Soopers complained about a discolored product. Red Bird Farms says there have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness.

You can return the products to the grocery store for a refund. You can also contact Red Bird Farms at (303) 934-2200 with questions.