Planned white nationalist group conference in Colorado Springs canceled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A white nationalist conference scheduled for April in Colorado Springs was canceled Wednesday.

The three-day VDARE Foundation was scheduled to be held at Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

“Cheyenne Mountain Resort will not be hosting the VDARE Foundation in April of next year,” the resort said in a statement. “We remain committed to respecting the privacy of guests at the resort.”

On the VDARE website, it also confirmed the cancellation, saying those who registered will receive a refund.

The Southern Poverty Law Center described VDARE as a white nationalist hate group.

It’s not known if the conference was canceled because of backlash from the public after a petition was created to stop the event from happening.

It was only up for four days and had more than 4,000 signatures.

The conference came under controversy over VDARE’s alleged ties to the violent rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.