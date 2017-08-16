Photos: Rescued golden eagle released back into the wild after rehab

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer was glad to see a golden eagle he rescued released back into the wild after rehabilitation. The agency shared the story on Twitter Wednesday.

Officer Ben Meier removed the injured eagle from a crash site on US Highway 24 in southern Colorado about a month ago.

Diana Miller of the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo directed the rehabilitation of the eagle.

She released the eagle near Divide, Colorado in Teller County.

Officer Meier said it was awesome to see the majestic eagle spread its wings and fly away health and strong.