One killed, State Patrol trooper and second person injured in crash

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol was hurt in a crash near Silt in Garfield County Wednesday evening. Another person was killed in the crash along I-70.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the trooper made a traffic stop. Another vehicle crashed into the vehicle that was stopped. The driver in the vehicle the trooper stopped was killed.

This happened on westbound I-70 at about 5:30 p.m.

The trooper and the second driver were being treated at a hospital.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.