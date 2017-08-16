Mayor: Denver is not engaging in immigration enforcement

DENVER — City leaders say they want undocumented immigrants to be able to report crimes without fear of being deported — and they want to clarify that Denver does not engage in immigration enforcement.

A new version of the Public Safety Enforcement Priorities Act was announced Tuesday. You can read the full text of the ordinance here.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Council Members Robin Kniech and Paul López announced the new policies at a news conference.

“In January, Denver and cities across the country were faced with a new reality: a White House, that right from the start, sought to bully us and to turn against certain residents in our community” Hancock said. “The wave of fear that has been caused by this administration is unconscionable and it requires us to take action to create stability and certainty in the face of such brazen, ill-informed and divisive decisions.”

“There is a painful lack of leadership at the federal level, with a White House more focused on inflaming tensions and chaos than finding actual solutions,” Hancock stated.

City leaders said the new ordinance is focused on “fostering the respect, trust and collaboration between community members, city officials and law enforcement that is critical to keeping Denver’s immigrant and refugee communities safe and thriving.”

“When immigrants fear city involvement in immigration enforcement they are less likely to trust police or fire officials, to report emergencies, or to testify or appear in court,” Councilman Lopez said. “Our entire community is safest when everyone trusts and utilizes law enforcement agencies. Today we are all standing together advocating for a path forward that will help reduce this fear.”

“We have carefully drafted this ordinance to maintain compliance with federal and state law while at the same time providing reassurance to our immigrant community,” Councilwoman Kniech stated.”Doing more than the law is not our obligation.”

“We do not do civil immigration enforcement,” Kniech stated.

“With these next steps, Denver will send a clear message that every person, no matter their immigration status, can feel safe when interacting with the city and law enforcement, and know that our No. 1 priority is the safety and health of everyone in Denver,” Hancock said.

The ordinance will be filed directly with City Council on Thursday and will receive its first reading on Aug. 21 and final reading on Aug. 28 along with a public hearing.

In addition, Hancock indicated that the administration will continue its work with City Council and stakeholders to develop a complementary Executive Order that will work to: