Man arrested, accused of attacking a woman and others on 16th Street Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver took action after several violent attacks happened on the 16th Street Mall last year. It responded with a new safety plan.

It seemed to be working, but there was a new round of attacks late Tuesday night.

The suspect in the assaults apparently didn't know any of his victims according to police. There were several victims.

Police said they took him into custody four minutes after they received the first 911 call.

The 16th Street Mall is a popular tourist spot in the heart of Denver and this kind of thing happened a lot more before Denver implemented new measures to keep visitors and workers safe.

Tamy Vigil has more information in the video.