Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ (75-foot, 5,000 gallon) K9 Wave Maker will be at Coors Field on Aug. 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's in conjunction with Bark at the Park hosted by the Denver Rockies. On tap to ride the waves for pre-event demos is Macho the surfing and balloon popping chihuahua, Coppertone the surfing dachshund and Surfin’ Jack, the Golden Retriever mascot for the non-profit Lucy Pet Foundation as well.

Later that afternoon Bark at the Park attendees are encouraged to bring their pooches to see if they can hang ten with with California pro surfin’ doggies

More information on The Lucy Foundation.