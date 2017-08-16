Lone Tree partners with Uber to offer free rides

LONE TREE — You can now hitch a free ride from Park Meadows Mall to Cabelas or the Lone Tree Golf Club if you’d like.

The city of Lone Tree partnered with Uber to offer people free rides, within city limits.

Mayor Jackie Millet says, “We are thrilled to be the first municipality in the nation to partner with Uber on a project like this.”

Anyone can use the standard Uber app to book their rides. They’ll be picked up by a 12-passenger shuttle bus driven by a professional driver, and be taken to another location without any cost to them.

The service is available Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Uber is thrilled to be partnering with the City of Lone Tree to bring new life to an under-utilized city resource, providing reliable, on-demand transportation options to our local community,” said Dave Britton, General Manager Uber Colorado.

City officials expect people to use the shuttle bus to get from light rail stations to their jobs.

“It also provides mobility for the adults in the community who are either choosing not to drive, or for one reason or another are not comfortable driving anymore,” said Millet.

Lone Tree is offering this new option as a way to reduce congestion and increase transportation options within the city.

Funding partners include SkyRidge Medical Center, Schwab, The Partridge Corporation and The Denver South Economic Development Partnership.