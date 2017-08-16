Jeffco teachers to incorporate Charlottesville violence into lesson plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo, -- The violence in Charlottesville continues to be a hot topic in metro Denver. Jefferson County Schools has released its take on the issue as a new school year begins.

In a letter, the superintendent for Jefferson County Schools told both parents and students, the violence in Charlottesville will be discussed inside school walls. One Wheat Ridge High school history teacher, Stephanie Rossi, guarantees the events will also be discussed inside her classroom.

“My job is to get them to be aware,” history teacher Stephanie Rossi said.

Rossi says she'll have a conversation with her high school students. She will gauge what they know about the incident and what they don't know. She won't talk about her own opinions. Rossi says that could cause some students to feel anxious, especially if they don't agree with her.

“It’s important that we create a space to teach them how to engage in a conversation with people who have different opinions than you,” Rossi said.

Despite the recent events, and the need to alter the lesson plan just a tad, Rossi says the goal remains the same. She wants her classroom to be a place where everyone feels welcome.​

Rossi also says in no form or fashion does she support the KKK, white supremacists, or neo-Nazis. She also says, in her role as a history teacher, absolutes like right and wrong are tough. Rossi says it's not her job to sway her students one way or another, but to provide a safe space for them to discuss their views.