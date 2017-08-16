Governor Hickenlooper’s Uncommonly Colorado beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gov. Hickenlooper brewed an “Uncommonly Colorado” beer made with all Colorado ingredients in collaboration with Strange Craft Beer Company in late July. The beer was bottled on Monday, August 14, 2017 and will be served for the first time Thursday, August 17, 2017 during the fourth annual Brews & Bites, an evening of food, drink and fun at the Governor’s Residence. Uncommonly Colorado is an Amber Lager brewed with all Colorado ingredients— Pilsner Malt from Root Shoot Malting in Loveland, specialty malt from Colorado Malting Company in Alamosa, Chinook hops from High Wire Hops in Paonia, and lager yeast from Inland Island in Denver. At 4.5% ABV, it's an easy-drinking, approachable brew that's perfect for sipping during these dog days of summer. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Governor's Residence Preservation Fund.

VIP Hosts of BREWS AND BITES will have the opportunity to be at the official first tasting of this special beer on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the Governor’s Residence and will receive a commemorative bomber of the beer, signed by Gov. Hickenlooper. A limited number of VIP Host tickets are still available for $250 which includes a private VIP tasting of the beer brewed by Gov. Hickenlooper and the Strange Craft Beer Company prior to the event, a commemorative signed bomber of the beer, a swag bag, food and beer pairings, live music by noted band Grass it up and tours of the mansion and grounds.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. No one under 21 will be admitted and guests must provide a valid ID to enter the event. All proceeds benefit the Governor's Residence Preservation Fund, an inclusive, non-partisan 501(c)3 dedicated to preserving the historic Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion in perpetuity for the people of Colorado to enjoy. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!