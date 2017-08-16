Fort Collins Police release photos of theft and fraud suspects

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police need your help to identify multiple suspects wanted for using stolen credit cards.

Wallets, personal identification and credit cards were stolen in vehicle break-ins over the last two months, Fort Collins Police Services said in a release.

Police say they happened at various parks in Fort Collins and several vehicles were damaged in the process.

Detectives tracked the stolen credit cards and released surveillance pictures of the people suspected of using them.

If you can identify any of the suspects or have information about the vehicle break-ins, you’re asked to call Detective Adam Braun at (970) 221-6580.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County online or at (970) 221-6868. You don’t have to give your name and you could get a reward.