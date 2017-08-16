Eclipse viewing forecast 5 days out: Not perfect with some high clouds

DENVER — The Great American Eclipse will happen late Monday morning, but viewing it would be a no-go unless the weather cooperates.

Denver will have 92 percent totality when the moon passes in front of the sun starting at 10:24 a.m. The maximum totality happens at 11:47 a.m.

The forecast for Denver and most of Colorado for Monday morning calls for high clouds that do not appear thick enough to block eclipse viewing.

But it could limit a perfect event for the first solar eclipse that will cross the U.S. from coast to coast in 99 years.

In Wyoming and western Nebraska, which are in the path of totality and where up to 500,000 people are expected, high clouds hamper viewing the eclipse.

The forecast could change, but no storms are predicted in Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska during the eclipse, and it’s possible the high clouds will stay away.