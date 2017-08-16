Dogs can learn to surf at Coors Field Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Is your dog chill enough to hang ten?

You can find out Wednesday in Denver.

The "Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker" will be outside Coors Field from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The wave maker is 75-feet long and holds 5,000 gallons of water. Your dog can try it for free.

Coppertone the dachshund and Ricky the Rescue Cat, seen in the video above, will be there demonstrating their skills. (Watch Ricky wipe out in the video below!)

It's part of the "Bark at the Park" event hosted by the Colorado Rockies. One dog is allowed into the park with each paid admission.

The wave maker is part of the Lucy Pet Foundation's mission to prevent the euthanasia of pets through spay and neuter education.

If you can't make it on Wednesday, the wave maker will be at the 2017 Denver Pet Expo on Saturday and Sunday at the National Western Complex. Admission is free and the event is held entirely indoors.