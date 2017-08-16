Dog Friendly Jeep Tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a fun adventure but want to take your pooch with you? Why not check out Colorado Jeep Tours.

Named one of the pet-friendliest cities in the country, Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region have expanded offerings for furry friends. From Jeep tours to pupcakes, tails are sure to wag with these five new ways man’s best friend can play this summer.

Colorado Jeep Tours – Located in the Royal Gorge of Cañon City, Colorado Jeep Tours now offer dog-friendly guided jeep tours along the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Red Canyon Park and the Gold Belt Scenic Byway. Every breed and size are welcome on the tours to accommodate travelers who want to take fido along for their family vacation. For more information, visit ColoradoJeepTours.com or call 719-275-6339.