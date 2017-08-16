CSP: Eclipse could cause never-before-seen traffic nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Troopers in Colorado fear the rare solar eclipse on Monday will create a traffic event unlike any other in the state.

Law enforcement officials estimate as many as a half million vehicles will be traveling from Colorado to Wyoming on Monday morning to view the astronomical phenomenon. The Colorado State Patrol is hoping to avoid a statewide traffic nightmare as Coloradans flock to the Cowboy State.

“We are absolutely expecting a substantial increase in traffic volumes,” Major Tim Keeton with CSP said.

Keeton said the big concern for traffic will be along Interstates I-25, I-76 and Highways 85 & 287. The state patrol will position task force teams of troopers, deputies, tow truck drivers and ambulances along those north-south routes.

“Everybody is up-staffing for this event,” Keeton explained.

With the increase of traffic, experts said texting and calls from cellphones will be challenging. Anywhere from 50,000 to 500,000 vehicles will be heading north, according to estimates. Troopers admit the numbers are hard to predict.

“Our estimates are far greater than a holiday weekend,” Keeton said.

Officials are asking drivers to be patient and to keep their eyes on the road. It is against the law to stop on highways to view the eclipse. Hot cars pulling over on the side of the highway could cause grass fires, according to CSP.

Troopers warned traffic will be heavy for both the morning and afternoon rush in the Denver metro on Monday. Nearly all police departments in the Denver metro have been increasing staffing for the event, according to state officials. The full eclipse, passing over Wyoming and Nebraska, should pass partially over northern Colorado between 11:40 a.m. and 11:52 a.m.