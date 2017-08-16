Bridge being prepared for demolition in Glenwood Springs collapses

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A large portion of a bridge that was being prepared for demolition in Glenwood Springs collapsed on Tuesday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The Post Independent reports no one was injured when steel girders underpinning the old Grand Avenue bridge fell across railroad tracks.

Beams from old Grand Avenue bridge collapsed prematurely Tuesday evening in Glenwood. No one was hurt. #GABdetour https://t.co/OScjK4qvVf — Post Independent (@GlenwoodPI) August 16, 2017

Glenwood Springs police chief Terry Wilson told the newspaper that a pier collapsed as crews were using equipment to pull a beam, causing workers to scramble.

It’s not known what led to the girders falling. None of them ended up in the Colorado River or off the project site, CDOT said.

“You plan the deconstruction process as best you can, but events like this are not unusual or unexpected when you are taking down large, old structures like the bridge,” Grand Avenue bridge public information manager Tom Newland said.

The bridge was built in 1953 but is being torn down and replaced with a new, wider and longer structure that already is partially built.

The $126 million project is expected to last more than three months. It is one of the largest CDOT projects on the Western Slope in the past 25 years.