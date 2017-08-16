Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium has Chick-fil-A that won’t be open for most games

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A has a spot in the Atlanta Falcons’ new Mercedes-Benz Stadium that opens later this month.

It makes sense because the popular restaurant chain is based in Atlanta — but it’s not going to be open for the majority of the Falcons’ home regular-season games this year.

Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays, something that was started by the company’s founder, Truett Cathy.

The devout Christian decided in 1946 to close the stores on Sundays for religious reasons and to give employees one set day off a week.

The Chick-fil-A inside the new stadium won’t be an exception to the policy.

And because the Falcons play seven of their eight regular-season home games on Sundays, fans won’t be able to order food from the restaurant, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Rovell said the the concessions map posted on the stadium’s website shows the Chick-fil-A will stay closed on Sundays — including for Falcons games.

Zaxby's now the official chicken of the Falcons. That doesn't mean Chick Fil-A isn't in the new stadium. It is closed on Sundays, however. pic.twitter.com/TfCIa3rz5T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2017

The one Falcons game not on a Sunday this season is Dec. 7, a Thursday, against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s not a complete waste for Chick-fil-A.

The new stadium will host several other non-Sunday events, including Atlanta United soccer games, two college football games over Labor Day weekend and a Garth Brooks concert.