American flag burned at Veteran’s Memorial site in Nederland

NEDERLAND, Colo. -- An American flag was burned at a Veteran’s Memorial site in Nederland, and local police are looking for the persons responsible.

The memorial is located a few hundred yards down the trail at Chipeta Park.

The site includes a plaque and flower bed that surround a flagpole, currently without a flag.

Residents in Nederland say they live in the small town for its peace and beauty.

“It’s an extremely blissful and beautiful place to live,” said Air Goodman as she walked her dog along the trail.

But for many, what happened at the Veteran’s Memorial site earlier this week was neither peaceful nor beautiful.

“To hear that something like this could have happened, it’s heartbreaking really,” Goodman said. “You usually see a flag at half-mast. An American flag, a beautiful one.”

That flag is now gone, and Nederland Police posted a message on the town’s Facebook page looking for the person responsible for setting it ablaze.

Local veteran Robert Tucker says he’s offended by the act.

“It really makes me angry,” he said. “We fought to help that freedom of expression and stuff but that goes beyond the pale.”

Tucker added that flag burning at a Veteran’s Memorial makes it even more disturbing.

“That was done purposely to denigrate those who have served our country,” Tucker said. “I was lucky that after 29 years, nine months and nine days. I came back whole and there’s so many who didn’t.”

Flag burning is not illegal in itself; however, the Nederland Police Department is investigating the incident as criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NPD at (303) 258-3250. Those interested in supporting the Veterans Memorial flag and it’s care, may contact the Nederland Town Hall.