Adopt a great dog from a great organization

DENVER -- Over 100 dogs will trot through the doors of Freedom Service Dogs of America's training facility in Centennial, Colorado. All are hopefuls to becoming fully trained service dogs.

But the fact is only about 33 percent of them will graduate. "Some dogs are not suited to be service dogs," explained Erin Conley from FSD. "Perhaps they have some medical issues or they may get really distracted when they see a squirrel."

Those dogs who don't make the grade, around 60 every year, are great dogs that will make great pets.

All they need is a good home. A forever home. The people at Freedom Service Dogs are always looking for a few good owners for the animals, "We like homes that have fenced-in yards. We are always willing to work with people though and just figure out what is best for them and what is best for the dog," Conley said.

