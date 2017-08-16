11 injured after passenger van, fuel truck collide at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A passenger van and fuel truck collided late Tuesday night at Denver International Airport, injuring 11 people, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. in the south cargo area of the airport in a secure location.

The nine-passenger van transports workers at the airport.

The conditions of those taken to hospitals were not released.

The crash did not affect passenger planes and the airport is operating under normal conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.