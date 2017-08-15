When should your child get a cell phone?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Child Psychologist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler has some advice.

Her suggestions:

- get them a basic phone- not a smart phone that has a camera and internet

- take it slow- one thing at a time- many parents combine phone with social media acct permission

- consider maturity and circumstances even moreso than age when deciding when the right time is

- parents may want to consider having their child take a "cyber civics" class offered in some schools

- parents need to familiarize themselves with parent controls before ever giving their child a phone

- very clear boundaries need to be set prior to giving a child a phone- once you start there is almost no going back- so start strict

- always have a child "charge" their phone in your bedroom at night- do not let kids use excuses like they need their alarm to be woken up

- create a contract if needed that lists responsibilities and ethics that come along with having a phone

- stay calm and level headed when (not if but when) concerning things happen on line such as bullying, sexting, a peer threatening suicide, unwanted photos, etc...you want your kids to be open with you and be able to come to you with these types of concerns