× Twitter account publicly shames ‘racist’ protesters

Should people be shamed online for attending protests?

After protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia were photographed doing the Nazi salute, wearing swastikas and waving the Confederate flag, one Twitter user vowed to “make them famous.”

The Twitter account “Yes, You’re a Racist” has been posting photos from the protest and asking the public to help identify activists.

If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I'll make them famous #GoodNightAltRight pic.twitter.com/2tA9xliFVU — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

In May, about 47,000 people were following the account. Now, that number is over 360,000. And the tweets identifying protesters are having real-life consequences.

Protesters identified by the account as white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazis have reportedly lost jobs and even received death threats

In one case, a father wrote an open letter to his community publicly condemning his son’s actions.

“I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions,” Pearce Tefft wrote in a letter to The Forum newspaper. “We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home.”

Of course, not everyone agrees with the mission of the “Yes, You’re a Racist” Twitter account.

By Sunday, the creator stated that he/she was also getting threats.

“The Anime Nazis over at 4chan are trying to shut me down – they’ve even started sending threats!” the user tweeted.

Some say the tweets go too far.

“I decry racism & white supremacy. But this site crosses the line & sets a terrible precedent. Innocent people will be harmed,” one person commented.

Others argued the participants have the Constitutional right to express their opinions.

“They have every right to be there. Just like you have the right to be at a BLM protest. First Amendment is for all Americans,” one person wrote.

Others dismissed the account entirely, saying it was generalizing and stereotyping activists.

“Your whole page is ridiculous. Way to blatantly label any and all groups on the right racist. Absurd,” commented another person.

Others came to the defense.

“They were undisguised in a massively contentious rally surrounded by the media,” Jon Ronson, author of the book ‘So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed’ said in a tweet.

“Attn trolls: It’s not ‘doxxing to identify people who appeared in public at a rally and have given media interviews about their beliefs,” Dave Weigel, a reporter for the Washington Post tweeted.

Either way, the creator of the account, who admits “searching through racist tweets all day is pretty soul-draining,” doesn’t appear to have any plans to stop tweeting.