Taylor Swift sends flowers to office workers behind Post-It note messages

DENVER — A group of office workers probably never expected to made headlines during Taylor Swift’s high-profile case in Denver, but they did.

Workers in the Craftsy office across from the federal court building used Post-It notes to write supportive messages to Swift as she fought to prove a former radio DJ groped her at a concert in Denver in 2012.

They posted messages such as “Free Tay,” “Fearless,” and “Haters gonna hate.”

After the verdict, the workers posted a final farewell to Swift.

One last message from the lovely ladies across the street pic.twitter.com/JlfrO068ED — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 14, 2017

Members of the media weren’t the only ones to notice.

One day after the jury ruled in her favor, the pop star sent dozens of flowers to the strangers in Denver who made their support visible day after day.

The workers at Craftsy tweeted a thank you to Swift on Tuesday, with a photo of the employees behind 10 bouquets of colorful flowers.

Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Yd0QvdBXQh — Craftsy (@beCraftsy) August 15, 2017

The Craftsy workers previously told FOX31 Denver they hoped Swift would see the messages and stop by to say hello, but they were clearly touched by the flowers and “inspired by Taylor Swift’s spirit.”