Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Cherry Creek

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators have made an arrest in the fatal shooting at Cherry Creek State Park on Sunday.

The Aurora Police Department and members of the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force arrested 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Washington on suspicion of first degree murder.

A booking photo of the suspect will not be available until the investigation is complete, investigators said.

Jackson Lee Chavez, 26, was shot Sunday night and died the next day of gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Chavez reportedly was involved in an altercation and was shot about 7:20 p.m. near the west boat ramp, the sheriff’s office said. There was no information available about what led to the altercation. It’s not clear whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Chavez was taken to a hospital in unknown condition but later was pronounced dead.

Visitors were prevented at one point from leaving the park for more than 30 minutes on Sunday night after the shooting.

The park reopened Monday morning after being closed overnight for the investigation.