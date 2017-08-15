Summer Health Flare Ups

Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Even though we`ve been getting some rainy weather lately, the summer heat isn`t over. Those higher temperatures can cause some health issues. Here to tell us how to prevent them was Natural Health Expert and Author Doctor Christine Horner. For more information on Dr. Horner or to get her book visit her website at drchristinehorner.com you can also find her on Facebook.