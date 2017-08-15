Study: Soaring housing costs have renters looking to flee Denver

DENVER — The continued rise in housing costs in Denver has many renters looking to leave the city, according to analysis released Tuesday by Apartment List.

Two out of three renters said they plan to relocate to a new city, with 48 percent saying affordability is the biggest reason, Apartment List said.

Twenty-two percent said job opportunities would take them out of Denver, with 6 percent saying safety and another 6 percent citing commute time as reasons.

The median cost of a two-bedroom apartment or house in Denver was $1,350 in July, up 2.7 percent compared to July 2016.

Rents are higher in the suburbs, with a two-bedroom rental in Lone Tree going for $2,020 and the same in Thornton for $1,810.

ApartmentList said Chicago is the most popular city for people leaving Denver, followed by Dallas and Phoenix.

Fort Collins was listed as the most popular city for people looking to leave Denver but staying in Colorado.