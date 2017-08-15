Severe storms develop late Tuesday

DENVER — Late day thunderstorms will continue to develop through the evening and overnight and some may be damaging.

Although all areas east of the mountains may have severe storms, the most likely area is the northeast plains and that is the highest risk area for the state.

Within this slight risk area (yellow on the map) we have the highest probability of hail, wind, and even a tornado threat.

Severe storms had hit areas of Douglas, Elbert, and Arapahoe Counties by 4 pm, and that’s the first of what could be many severe storms for the state.

