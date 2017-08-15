Several people sent to hospitals after multivehicle crash in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — Several people were injured after a multivehicle crash on Tuesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. on northbound Parker Road at E-470.
At least one person was extricated from a vehicle, officials said.
Several people were taken to hospitals. Their names, ages and conditions were not known.
Both directions of Parker Road were closed at E-470 so the crash scene could be cleared and for the investigation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
39.551449 -104.775824