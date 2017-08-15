Sen. Gardner to hold 3 in-person town hall meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Republican Sen. Gardner will speak to his constituents on Tuesday during three in-person town hall meetings.

It will be Gardner's first in-person town hall meetings in a year. In February, a mock town hall was held at Byers Middle School with a cardboard cutout of Gardner's likeness.

Earlier this month, Gardner appeared at a town hall in Durango to mark the two-year anniversary of the Gold King mine spill.

Many people shouted at him about his votes to partially repeal the Affordable Care Act that ultimately failed in the Senate.

Many attending Tuesday's town halls likely will be looking for Gardner to answer questions regarding what's next for affordable health care.

Many have been concerned that the skinny repeal would have forced 270,000 people out of health coverage in Colorado.

Days before that, many residents were angry when Gardner stayed quiet on his vote.

Several people were eventually arrested after protesting his decision by staging a sit-in at his Denver office.

The first town hall will be at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Gardner then will be at the University of Colorado from noon to 1:30 p.m. before ending at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.