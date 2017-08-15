Sen. Gardner holds contentious town halls in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was one of the biggest criticisms of Senator Gardner for months -- no town halls.

That changed Tuesday when the Senator hosted three of them in Colorado Springs, Greeley, and Lakewood.

Each event was contentious with some crowd members being escorted out by police.

Democrats made up the majority of the crowds. They're upset with Gardner's votes on health care. He's a Republican.

"I want to know how you justify voting for all the Trumpcare since most of us here don't agree with it," one person asked Gardner.

"I'm here to tell you, you are wrong," another yelled at the Senator.

Despite the boos and interruptions, Gardner insisted he was against the status quo and "socialized medicine."

Gardner called the neo nazis in Charlottesville over the weekend "assholes" but did not agree with many in the crowd wanting him to ask President Trump to fire some staffers with loose connections to the groups.

"The president was wrong," Gardner told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George when asked about Trump's recent comments blaming the left for the Virginia violence.

At each event most expressed approval of the Senator for hosting the events, wanting more soon.

"He is a very polished politician," Greeley resident Scott McClean said.