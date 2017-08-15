Rapids “part ways” with head coach

Pablo Mastroeni, head coach of the Colorado Rapids, looks frustrated after giving up a lead late in the second half against the FC Dallas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on July 23, 2016 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Pablo Mastroeni, head coach of the Colorado Rapids, looks frustrated after giving up a lead late in the second half against the FC Dallas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on July 23, 2016 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Denver, CO — The Colorado Rapids have “parted ways” with head coach Pablo Mastroeni.
The Rapids currently hold a 6-12-4 record in 2017, second worst in the MLS. Mastroeni was appointed head coach prior to the 2014 season, posting a 39-54-35 record. He lead the team the Western Conference Championship last season.
Steve Cooke has been appointed the position in the interim basis.