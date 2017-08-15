Rapids “part ways” with head coach

Denver, CO — The Colorado Rapids have “parted ways” with head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

The Rapids currently hold a 6-12-4 record in 2017, second worst in the MLS. Mastroeni was appointed head coach prior to the 2014 season, posting a 39-54-35 record. He lead the team the Western Conference Championship last season.

We would like to thank Pablo for his contributions to the club as a player, technical advisor & head coach. We wish him the best. pic.twitter.com/7wkQH4QIdi — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 15, 2017

Steve Cooke has been appointed the position in the interim basis.