MoviePass launches movie theater subscription for $9.95 per month

NEW YORK — MoviePass launches a new monthly movie theater subscription service that costs $9.95.

The fee of $9.95 covers the cost of one movie ticket every day for a month. MoviePass is good at several participating theater chains including:

Regal

Cinemark

AMC

The catch is that the company will sell the data it gathers from customers. It’s not clear yet exactly what data the company will collect and sell.

The pass does not include IMAX or 3-D screenings.