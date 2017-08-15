Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The summer will end on a sizzling note with a full serving of the most delectable dishes from Colorado’s harvest, as well as the tunes from Shovels and Ropes and other emerging musicians and artists. The Keystone Neighbourhood Company is bringing back the Mountain Town Music Festival Aug. 19 featuring free concerts by headliners Shovels and Ropes and other acts like Ages and Ages, Mipso and Strange Americans. The music will be paired with Colorado foods like Palisade peaches, Rocky Ford melons, Olathe sweet corn and Colorado elk.

The headliner is – Shovels & Rope, a husband-wife folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina, who blend traditional folks, rock and roll and country into their own brand of Americana. In addition to Shovels & Rope, the other musicians and bands performing for free at the Keystone Mountain Town Music Festival are:

Ages and Ages: An American rock band from Portland, Oregon that has an upbeat “big tent revivial” sound.

Mipso: This four-member band is a little bit country and a lot of folk rock. They just released a new album, Coming Down the Mountain.

Strange Americans: This Denver band prides themselves on being a “little raw, a bit loud, unapologetic and honest.” It’s Americana rock and roll for the hard-working folks.

Admission to the festival is free and so is the parking. Food and drinks are available at a la carte prices. The Festival will also feature Colorado artisans displaying and selling their original art, jewelry, clothing, hammocks and other items. As always, the Kidtopia Kidszone will be in full effect with face painting and a chance to make your own flower pot. It all culminates with a booming fireworks display over River Run Village on Saturday night.

Ginger Peach Cobbler

Cooking Time: 40 Minutes

4 C Peaches, peeled and sliced (approximately 8 peaches)

½ C Colorado Honey

1 Tbs. Ginger, fresh, grated.

½ Tsp Cinnamon, ground

½ C Butter - unsalted

1 C All Purpose Flour

1C Sugar

¼ Tsp Salt

2 Tsp. Baking Powder

2/3 C Milk

1 Ea Egg, whole

1. Pre-heat oven to 350

2. Peel peaches and slice approximately ½” thick.

3. Toss the peaches with the honey, ginger and cinnamon. Let flavors combine for at least 15 minutes. Can be made up to an hour in advance.

4. Melt butter in the casserole dish. You can place the dish and the butter in the oven while it is warming. Swirl the butter in the baking dish so it covers the bottom evenly.

5. Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

6. Whisk the egg in a bowl until evenly combined, then add the milk. Continue to whisk until mixed.

7. Stir the milk mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Should look like lumpy pancake batter.

8. Pour batter into baking dish.

9. Spoon peaches onto batter – Don’t stir!

10. Bake at 350 until batter is golden brown.

11. Serve with your favorite ice cream.

Hints for peeling peaches – Blanching & shocking

Get a pot that you can fill with water and still have enough room for all of the peaches. If you are not sure, fill the pot with cold water and the peaches. You will also need a pot full of ice water (50% ice & 50% water) that you can put the peaches in after they are blanched. Don’t put the peaches in the hot water until you have the ice water ready to go!

Bring the “regular” water up to a boil. While the water is coming up to temp, make sure you wash the peaches and us a paring knife to make a small X on the bottom of the peach. All you want to do is score the skin. Don’t cut too deep. When the water is at a boil add the peaches all at once. Be careful. Let the peaches blanch for about 30 seconds – if the peaches are not quite ripe they may have to go a little longer. When ready, the skin will easily peel off. When the peaches are ready, use a slotted spoon to transfer them into the ice water. Let the peaches cool for about two minutes until they can be easily handled. Use the tip of the knife to help peel the skins off. You are ready to slice and make cobbler.