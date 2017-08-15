Mother and daughter found dead in home

Pueblo County Deputies are investigating after a mother and her daughter were found dead in their home.

Investigators say it appears Jennifer Hamula and 10-year-old Stephie Hamula were both shot. However the official cause of death is pending the outcome of autopsies. Two dogs were found dead in the home as well.

Deputies were called to the home in the 1000 block of Mescal Drive on a welfare check on Monday. That’s when they discovered th bodies. Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the community.

“This is a very tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said in a news release. “We will continue to follow the evidence to determine the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths.”