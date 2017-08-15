× Mark Redwine, accused of killing his son Dylan, makes first Colorado court appearance

DURANGO, Colo. — Mark Redwine made his first court appearance late Tuesday in La Plata County for the death of his son, Dylan, in 2012.

Redwine is charged with second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, Washington, after a grand jury issued an indictment in the case on July 22.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office brought him back to Colorado Monday.

Dylan’s mother and brother spoke to the judge about Mark Redwine’s behavior.

This story is developing and we’ll update it here.