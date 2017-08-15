× Man shot in back on RTD bus in front of his children

DENVER — A 25-year-old man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the back he received while riding a bus.

Family says Francisco Andujo was riding an RTD bus in Aurora with his two young kids Sunday when he was shot near East Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

RTD bus operators are now banding together to raise money for Andujo and his children who witnessed everything.

“Why would they even do something like that in front of small kids knowing that they could get hurt as well?” That’s what Andujo’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children asked Tuesday.

She didn’t want us to show her identity or provide her full name but said her kids are in a lot of pain altering seeing their father get shot.

“They are just always wanting to be next to him and go everywhere with him,” she said of eight-year-old Julian and four-year-old Julissa.

She said Sunday, Andujo wanted to show the kids Downtown Denver because they had never been there. The three of them hopped on a bus and at 3 p.m., Christina got a call from her son.

“I couldn’t really hear what he was saying, all I could hear was him screaming,” she said.

She hung up the phone and called her son back. A woman answered and told Christina she was on the bus with her kids who were shaken up but OK. The woman said Andujo was in an ambulance on the way to the hospital after being shot.

“I can’t imagine how they felt just witnessing it and seeing their dad laying on the floor and blood,” Christina said.

Julian told his mother two men got on the bus and were yelling and causing trouble.

“His dad told them to please just calm down because there was kids present and they were cussing and they didn’t like what he told them and that’s what caused the problem,” she said. And when Francisco asked the two men to watch what they said in front of the kids, things escalated.

“My son, he’s the one that ran first because they saw the gun first and then, that’s when they started running,” said Christina.

Andujo was shot in the back. Christina said the bullet nearly missed her daughter who was running right next to her dad.

“I just hope they catch whoever it was and something gets done,” she said.

Andujo underwent surgery and he remained in the hospital Tuesday. His family said he has a long road to recovery but is expected to be OK.

Many RTD bus operators are thinking about the kids and what they witnessed Sunday.

They have set up a GoFundMe account to help with what they need and also to help with the expenses the family may incur.

Aurora police said no suspects have been arrested in the shooting but they are still actively searching for the two men involved. ​