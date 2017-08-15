Donating blood can help give someone the gift of life. And Bonfils Blood Center needs more blood donors to help meet the needs of patients in our growing state. Summer is a time of need but the donations go down due to people's busy schedules. Liz Lambert from the Bonfils Blood Center and Davi Machen, a blood recipient, appeared on the show to talk about a fun event with the Broncos that will fill the need they have with the public's help. For more information about Bonfils Blood Center head to Bonfils.org or call them at 303-341-4000.
Give the gift of life: Bonfils Blood Center
