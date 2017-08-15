Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Festival of Magic is the first dedicated Magic Festival to happen in the state of Colorado. The event is a speakeasy party for adults next Friday and a family friendly festival next Saturday, August 18. On Saturday we have 25 magicians performing on 5 stages. The outdoor festival is FREE both days and we have indoor magic shows that require tickets. Our headlining indoor show is David and Leeman from America's Got Talent.

Northglenn's Festival of Magic is the only magic festival to happen in Colorado. This is the third new regional event produced by Northglenn following the Pirate Fest and Food Truck Carnival.

Magic is broken into two pieces "Intrigue" is a magic speakeasy party for adults on August 18 from 6:30 - 10pm. Magic Fest is open to all ages on Saturday, August 19 from noon - 7pm. Both events include a free outdoor festival and ticketed indoor shows. We will have over 25 magicians performing several different types of magic.

Ticketed Shows:

David and Leeman: Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm

“Sideshows, Oddities and Spirits”: Friday at 10pm.