Denver’s last neighborhood ‘up for grabs’

DENVER -- You could probably sum up Denver's real estate market in just a couple of words, "It's absolutely busy," said Zac Nelson, Coldwell Banker Residential Broker.

Cranes tower over the city like prehistoric skeletons in what seems to be a constant state of construction.

Denver is growing like a weed, no pun intended. "When you look at the net migration into Colorado, it's been about a hundred thousand we've added to the population each year for the last three years. Most of those people are coming to Denver," Nelson said.

Lower downtown, for example, used to be, well, dumpy. Now, it's "LoDo." Good luck buying there.

Some say there is only one neighborhood left in Denver that has yet to be transformed and could be ripe for the picking.

Welcome to Globeville. "There are a lot of developers that want to come in here because the land has been cheaper, is cheaper, than most every neighborhood in Denver," Nelson said.

But home appreciation waits for no one. "The average sales price was in the beginning of 2014 about $125,000. Today it's $269,000," he said.

But a word of caution. In real estate there is no such thing as a sure bet. "I think it's a high risk, high reward proposition investing here."

Just toss in a yoga studio and a few golden retrievers and watch out Lo Hi, there's a new kid in town.