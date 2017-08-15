Denver voters to decide on $937 million bond package

DENVER — Voters in November will decide on the fate of a $937 million bond measure after the Denver City Council approved its placement on the ballot on Monday night.

The council voted, 13-0, to send the package to the voters. The measure is split nearly even on catching up on maintenance needs and paying for new projects.

Voters will decide on whether to continue the current mill levy of up to 8.43 mills to pay off new debt the city would issue over the next decade to pay for the projects.

The measure is in seven categories.

Transportation and mobility projects: $431 million

Cultural facilities: $117 million

Denver Health and Hospital Authority for a new outpatient care center: $75 million

Public safety project: $77 million

Library system: $69.3 million

Parks and recreation projects: $151.6 million

Public facilities: $16.5 million

“This bond package represents an unparalleled opportunity to invest in our city to repair roads and bridges; improve our parks, playgrounds and rec centers; upgrade our police and fire stations; and enhance our libraries, cultural institutions and Denver Health Medical Center,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.