Denver City Council approves $1.8 billion contract to revamp DIA terminal

DENVER -- The Denver City Council cleared the way for a massive multibillion-dollar renovation of Denver International Airport's Jeppesen Terminal early Tuesday morning.

The plan for the Great Hall is the city's first major public-private partnership at a city-owned building.

The council debated the contract until after 1 a.m., passing it on a 10-2 vote. Council members Rafael Espinoza and Debbie Ortega voted against the deal.

It means the airport, which opened in 1995 and has seen passenger traffic double, will look much different.

The Transportation Security Agency will be moved to the upper level by ticketing, and the Great Hall will become a secured area with shopping and dining on the main floor.

The $1.8 billion project is a public-private partnership with Ferrovial Airport, which will manage concessions on a 34-year contract.

Airport officials said it's a great match, but not everyone is on board.

“Essentially, we're taking all of the ticketing and TSA check-in activities that exist today and putting them all in the already crowded ticketing space," United Airlines spokesman John Kirby said.

Former NBA great Magic Johnson also has a hand in the project. Ferrovial's equity partner is JLC Infrastructure, an investment fund started by Johnson.

The project could be completed by 2021.