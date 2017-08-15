Bustang is booming two years after launch

DENVER- Two years after the Bustang first launched, the number of people catching a ride keeps growing.

The bus service connects Denver to Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and the mountain towns along I-70. Bustang also provides special services to home Broncos games and the RamsRoute from CSU Fort Collins to Denver on Friday and Sunday nights during the school year.

COPIRG, a public interest research group, says overall ridership jumped 52% in its second year. The largest increase was along the mountain route, where ridership surged 77%.

CDOT is planning to expand Bustang in the coming year by adding weekend service, new stops, and more buses on existing routes during the work week.