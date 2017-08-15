Boulder County Sheriff contracts West Nile Virus

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle has contracted West Nile Virus. The sheriff made the announcement via Facebook on Monday, about a week after a Lafayette man was diagnosed with the county’s first case this year.

Don’t worry – the sheriff is doing just fine, but wanted to get the word out that West Nile is in Boulder County.

“I wasn’t interested in sympathy, in fact, I feel great,” he said. “I just wanted to let people know that West Nile is here.”

Sheriff Pelle donates blood every six weeks, and was told last week that his blood came back positive for West Nile Virus.

In 2016, there were 23 reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Boulder County, including two fatalities.

About half of the people who contract the virus don’t show any symptoms, as is the case for Sheriff Pelle. Symptoms include: high fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors and coma. Severe infections can result in permanent brain damage or death.

Boulder County Public Health said it’s too early to compare this year’s West Nile Virus exposures to previous years. But it’s more important to be aware now, because of the recent precipitation throughout the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides a full database of West Nile contractions in the state, and ways to prevent mosquito bites.