At-risk 27-year-old man reported missing in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 27-year-old at-risk man was reported missing early Monday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tarek Khan, 27, was last seen about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of South Dallas Court near East Arapahoe Road and South Boston Street. He last made phone contact at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kahn expressed interest in going to Golden to walk the trails, but he did not have the means to get there, the sheriff’s office said.

Kahn is 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants. He walks with a limp.

The sheriff’s office said Kahn is easily frightened and could curl into a ball on the ground when approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-795-4711.