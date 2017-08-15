× Neighbors want action to slow down vehicles after one takes out a fence

AURORA, Colo. — A car slammed into a fence in Aurora Friday night. While everyone involved is OK, the homeowner who has to deal with the destruction says this accident is just one example of the speeding problem along one county’s road.

“This has always been my greatest fear,” homeowner Jennie Whited said.

Now that nightmare is reality. Cleanup efforts are underway to fix damages from the accident that happened in Jennie Whited’s backyard.

“I thought I heard like clap of thunder,” Whited said. “It was a blessing that no one was hurt.”

A teenage driver hit another vehicle, lost control, and landed on top of a fence. This all happened near the intersection of Versailles Parkway and Orchard Road in Arapahoe County. Troopers said the cause of the crash is speed, and the driver was charged with careless driving.

Whited said, “We have such an issue with speed.”

Lindsey Harrison lives down the street. She said, “The speed gets up to 50-60 sometimes 70 miles and hour.”

Neighbors say it’s a problem.

“All these cars are going slow because they see us out here, but this is not the norm,” Harrison said.

Friday’s crash is an example of what folks say they worry about everyday.

“You’ve heard of people going through fences up and down this road,” another neighbor, Danielle Trevino, said. “This is not an isolated incident.”

“My biggest worry, is somebody walking down the street and getting taken out by somebody speeding,” Harrison said. “Something has to be done.”

These ladies will now turn fear into action.

“We need to have more stop signs through here,” Trevino said.

They also say they’ll use this crash as a talking point.

“I think it’s a reminder for everybody to slow down,” Whited said.

These residents say they are going to start a petition and hopefully get some conversation going with local leaders on how to address this issue.

Troopers say residents can give them a call if they feel like this is an ongoing issue. Often times, they can add the area to their patrol list.