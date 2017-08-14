Person shot at Cherry Creek State Park dies

AURORA, Colo. — The person who was shot at Cherry Creek State Park on Sunday night has died, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. near the west boat ramp, the sheriff’s office said.

The adult victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition but later was pronounced dead. The victim’s name, age and gender have not been released.

The park was closed as a manhunt ensued for the suspect. The sheriff’s office has not released any suspect information, but the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Visitors were prevented at one point from leaving the park for more than 30 minutes on Sunday night after the shooting.

It is not known what led to the shooting. The park reopened Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 303-795-4711.